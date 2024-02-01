Be secular, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tells bureaucrats

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed senior IAS officials to be secular and committed to the principles of the Constitution. Bureaucrats who have no respect for secular and constitutional principles will not be allowed to work in the state, he said.
In his first-ever meeting with district in-charge secretaries here, Siddaramaiah said the officials’ experience should help district administrations in reaching the government’s welfare and development schemes for the people. In some districts, the benefits of the guarantee schemes are not reaching beneficiaries because of some technical issues. The officials should help resolve such issues, he added.
The district in-charge secretaries and DCs should work with dedication. “If any issue is not resolved at your level, take it to the chief secretary. You have to take action against officials at the district-level who violate rules. Otherwise, you cannot ensure discipline in work,” the CM told them.
The CM sought to know from them whether people’s grievances are being addressed without any delay. He asked them if they had visited government schools, colleges, hostels and police stations.
Won’t stop guarantees: CM
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government will not stop the five guarantee schemes. They are for the poor and the downtrodden. He was replying to reporters’ query on Magadi MLA Balakrishna, who had stated that if people did not vote for the Congress, the guarantee schemes will be stopped.
The state government will hold its second Janaspandana programme on February 8. In this regard, the CM directed the officials to clear the petitions received from the people during the first Janaspandana programme. Action will be taken if they fail to clear the applications, he warned the officials.
CM’s advice to district in-charge secretaries
Attend legislative sessions without fail and provide answers to questions
Immediately resolve issues such as non-availability of buses in rural areas
Take steps to prevent man-animal conflict
Ensure adequate fodder for cattle
Gear up to tackle summer-related problems
Visit your districts twice a month