Be secular, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tells bureaucrats

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday directed senior IAS officials to be secular and committed to the principles of the Constitution. Bureaucrats who have no respect for secular and constitutional principles will not be allowed to work in the state, he said.

In his first-ever meeting with district in-charge secretaries here, Siddaramaiah said the officials’ experience should help district administrations in reaching the government’s welfare and development schemes for the people. In some districts, the benefits of the guarantee schemes are not reaching beneficiaries because of some technical issues. The officials should help resolve such issues, he added.

The district in-charge secretaries and DCs should work with dedication. “If any issue is not resolved at your level, take it to the chief secretary. You have to take action against officials at the district-level who violate rules. Otherwise, you cannot ensure discipline in work,” the CM told them.

The CM sought to know from them whether people’s grievances are being addressed without any delay. He asked them if they had visited government schools, colleges, hostels and police stations.