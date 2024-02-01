Congress, BJP lock horns over guarantees in Karnataka; Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar douse fire

BENGALURU : The ruling Congress and opposition BJP have been sparring over the five guarantees rolled out by the Grand Old Party, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, with Magadi Congress MLA HC Balakrishna sparking a controversy, after he reportedly stated that “if the Congress does not get more seats, it is better to stop its guarantees”.

Going into damage control mode, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar intervened and clarified that the government will never stop the guarantees, which will continue for five years. “The guarantees are meant for the poor and will never be stopped, but will be implemented more effectively,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Even after the five guarantees are given to the people of the state, if the Congress does not get more seats in the Lok Sabha election, it is better to cancel them. I have also told Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about this,” Balakrishna had stated on Tuesday. At a public meeting in Magadi, he elicited the people’s response on whether they needed guarantees to be continued, or the ‘akshata’ (sacred rice grains) of the BJP distributed during the consecration of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Balakrishna claimed that his intention “was not to blackmail people, but to put forth the reality before the people as to why they must vote for the Congress”. “The outcome of the LS polls will mirror the effectiveness of the guarantees, as the people have voted for ‘mantrakshate’ or guarantees,” he stated.

Backward Classes Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi defended Bala-krishna, stating that the people of the state have realised that ‘akshata’ will not fill their empty stomachs.

Slamming Congress and the ministers for their remarks, BJP state president BY Vijayendra said, “Shame on the Congress leaders, who have been blackmailing the people. It’s been eight months since they came to power, and not even a single new scheme has been implemented. The people have come onto the streets.”

Former DCM Dr CN Ashwathnarayana said the CM, DCM and Congress leaders have not been funding the guarantees from their pockets, rather it is public money that is being spent.