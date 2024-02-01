First year BBA student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Attended classes

The body was handed over to his parents after the postmortem at Victoria Hospital.

“Vignesh attended classes till 3.30 pm on Tuesday. After the classes, he went to the canteen on the fourth floor of the engineering block. After ordering a juice, he kept sitting in the canteen despite his friends leaving. The canteen staff asked him to leave as it was getting late.

Using the stairs, he went to the sixth floor. Since the doors to the terrace were locked, he opened the sliding windows of the sixth floor and jumped from it,” said an officer, who is part of the investigation.

The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case and are further investigating.

Varsity exploring personal reasons for BBA student’s suicide

Bengaluru: The private university, where a BBA student ended his life, stated that the university does not have any exams or any measured academic activity for the BBA programme at this point in the calendar. Adding that Vignesh, 18, did not take the extreme step due to academic pressure, the management stated, “We have been looking for answers.” When TNIE spoke to the university vice-chancellor, he said the institution has a strong mentorship system, where every 30 students are assigned a dedicated faculty mentor to provide support to students.

“Vignesh also participated in these one-on-one mentorship sessions and none of these sessions have thrown any red flags. This observation is prompting us to explore his personal space. We also have a robust counselling system and during the lectures, mental health experts are available for students to share their grievances,” he added. The lectures and events scheduled on Wednesday were cancelled at the campus. The VC said that a condolence meeting will be held on Thursday for students to mourn the death of the student. “Counsellors will also be made available to help students process the trauma,” the VC said. ENS

NSUI to stage protest

Bengaluru: Some activists and student groups in the city, along with the National Students Union India (NSUI), are planning to hold protests against the university in the coming days. They also plan to submit a memorandum to Higher Education Minister Dr MC Sudhakar to take strict action against the university authorities. Highlighting that this is the third suicide on the campus in the last six months, Dushyant Dubey, Ffunder, St Broseph Foundation and a social activist said, “We want the government to intervene and register a suo motu case.” The group will request the government to introduce stringent laws to combat ragging.