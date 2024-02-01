Justice PS Dinesh Kumar appointed Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU : Justice P S Dinesh Kumar was appointed Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday. The President appointed him following the recommendation by the Supreme Court collegium.

Following the appointment of then Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court Prasanna B Varale as judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Kumar, who is the senior most judge of the Karnataka High Court, was appointed as Acting Chief Justice on January 24. Justice Kumar is due to demit office on superannuation on February 24, and will have a tenure as Chief Justice for less than a month.

While recommending elevating Justice Kumar, who was appointed judge of the High Court on January 2, 2015, as Chief Justice, the collegium noted that he was endowed with a high level of integrity, honesty and competence, and also served the institution with distinction since his appointment.

Born on February 25, 1962, Justice Kumar studied at the National High School, National College and BMS College in Bengaluru.