Kannada Bill returned, not rejected, says Karnataka Raj Bhavan

BENGALURU: The Raj Bhavan on Wednesday clarified that the ordinance to make it mandatory for commercial establishments to have 60% Kannada on signboards was not rejected, but returned to the government with advice to present the Bill in the state legislature for approval.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to reconsider his decision, while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the Bill will be passed in the session. The Governor has not rejected, but only returned the ordinance to the state government with advice to present the Bill before both Houses of the state legislature for approval since the notification for summoning both Houses has already been issued, said a statement issued by R Prabhu Shankar, Special Secretary to the Governor.

While the CM and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi said they would place the Bill and get it approved in the session that will start on February 12, the DCM urged the Governor to reconsider his decision on the ordinance. “Language is an emotional issue for Kannadigas. Neither the citizens nor any political party has raised any concern regarding the Ordinance, and hence, I appeal to him to reconsider Ordinance once again,” the DCM said.