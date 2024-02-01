Karnataka: BJP-JDS alliance will win all 28 LS seats, says BJP state president BY Vijayendra

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Exuding confidence ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, BJP state president BY Vijayendra has predicted that the BJP-JDS alliance will win all the 28 seats in the election, with the Congress drawing a blank.

Speaking at a function at the party office here, where Devaraja Shetty took charge as the new Chikkamagaluru district BJP president on Wednesday, Vijayendra said the Congress is living in false hope that it will win 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

“If one looks at the statement of Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna, who said that the five guarantees will be stopped if voters do not ensure the victory of Congress candidates in the LS polls, it seems that the Congress has already accepted its defeat. People are eager to see Narendra Modi as the prime minister again. Development works of the Modi government are giving sleepless nights to Congress leaders,” Vijayendra said.

Admitting that the BJP suffered a setback in the Assembly polls due to its own mistakes, the party state chief expressed confidence that the BJP will romp home to power by winning 130 to 140 seats in the next Assembly election. “The state is reeling under drought. Over 500 farmers have committed suicide. But the state government has not come out with any scheme to bail out the farmers. It is only dangling a carrot in the name of guarantees in front of the people,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka alleged that CM Siddaramaiah was playing divisive politics by causing fissures among castes. “He hates saffron colour. Siddaramaiah may have Rama in his name, but he has Tipu in his heart,” he claimed.