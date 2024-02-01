Karnataka High Court stays action on FIR against Chakravarti Sulibele

KALABURAGI: The Kalaburagi bench of Karnataka High Court stayed action on the FIR filed against right wing activist Chakravarti Sulibele, in connection with his speech made at Sirwar in Raichur district recently.

Kalaburagi district unit president of Congress Jagadev Guttedar had filed a complaint against right wing activist Chakravarti Sulibele at Bramhapur police station in Kalaburagi recently. He alleged that Sulibele made insulting remarks in his speech in a programme organised by NAMO Brigade at Sirwar of Raichur district recently.

High Court judge Justice Rajendra Badamikar who heard the petition, stayed further proceedings on the FIRst Berhampur police station on Tuesday and issued notice to the concerned.

Sulibele tweeted on Wednesday that the Kalaburagi district Congress president filed a politically motivated false criminal case FIR against him on behest of Mallikarjun Kharge with the allegations of SC /ST Atrocities Act and some provisions of Indian Penal Code for calling him as “Ayogya” in a public function.