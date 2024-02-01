Two held for sexually harassing women in separate incidents in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Two persons have been arrested for sexually harassing women in separate incidents reported in Vijayanagar and Mahadevapura police station limits.

In the first case, the Vijayanagar police arrested a domestic gas delivery agent on Wednesday for sexually harassing a woman customer at a hotel on December 30, 2023. The incident came to light when the video footage went viral. The accused told the police that his friends threw him a challenge to touch the victim when she was near the cash counter. The victim had refused to file a police report. The police had taken the complaint from the hotel manager.

The accused has been identified as Chandan, a resident of Hampi Nagar in RPC Layout. The CCTV footage at the hotel showed the accused approaching the woman and touching her from behind. His friends reportedly whistled following the harassment. The victim started arguing with the accused and when people started gathering, he fled the spot.

In the second case, the Mahadevapura police arrested a 35-year-old Sunil Kumar Sharma for sexually harassing a woman around 8.40 pm on January 5 on the Ring Road. The victim was waiting for her friends in her car at the parking space opposite a business park when the accused came near the vehicle and started staring at her and making indecent gestures. The victim locked the car doors and tried to drive away from the spot. Since another car was parked behind her, she could not go. He started circling the car while staring at her. The victim then hid under the steering wheel and called her friends. But the accused left by then.

The victim posted about her ordeal on X seeking police protection. The Mahadevapura police contacted the victim and and arrested the accused.