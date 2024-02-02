CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP for attempting to destabilize government

VIJAYAPURA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticised the BJP for its alleged attempts to destabilize the elected governments through unethical means.

Addressing media persons in Muddebihal town before attending the programme to launch various development works on Friday, he accused the BJP of resorting to operations like purchasing MLAs to gain majority support, stating that such actions undermine the trust of the people.

Responding to remarks by BJP leaders including State President B. Y. Vijayendra and Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar claiming support from Congress members, Siddaramaiah highlighted historical instances where BJP leaders have attempted to buy MLAs.