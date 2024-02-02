CM Siddaramaiah criticises BJP for attempting to destabilize government

VIJAYAPURA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticised the BJP for its alleged attempts to destabilize the elected governments through unethical means.
Addressing media persons in Muddebihal town before attending the programme to launch various development works on Friday, he accused the BJP of resorting to operations like purchasing MLAs to gain majority support, stating that such actions undermine the trust of the people.
Responding to remarks by BJP leaders including State President B. Y. Vijayendra and Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar claiming support from Congress members, Siddaramaiah highlighted historical instances where BJP leaders have attempted to buy MLAs.
He emphasised that the Congress has consistently come to power based on the trust and judgment of the people, contrasting BJP's methods of forming government through "Operation Kamala".
Siddaramaiah also addressed recent controversies surrounding the hoisting of Saffron Flag in Keragoudu Gram Panchayat in Mandya. The CM said that the organisers had obtained permission to hoist only the National Flag and Karnataka flag, but they hoisted the saffron flag instead.
He criticized the BJP for disrespecting the national flag by hoisting unauthorized flags, stating that the national flag symbolizes the identity of all Indians. He rebutted allegations of Congress' lack of respect for the flag, emphasizing the party's historical contribution to India's tricolor.