Karnataka cabinet nod: Online marriage registration to be a reality

BENGALURU: To simplify the marriage registration process, the state cabinet on Thursday gave its approval to amend the Hindu Marriage Registration Act that will pave the way for online registrations.

According to Law Minister HK Patil, marriage registration at present can be done only at the sub-registrar offices. “To make it people friendly, there was proposal to allow marriage registrations through the Kaveri 2.0 portal and at GramOne and Bapuji Service Centres in rural areas,” he said.

The cabinet also gave the go-ahead to the 2 per cent quota for sportspersons in government jobs as well as to get the CM’s approval for the governor’s draft speech prepared by the cabinet committee.

6 bills pending before Guv

Of the 19 Bills that were passed during the Winter Session at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi, Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot has yet to sign six of them, said Law Minister HK Patil. He said there are some technical issues and the governor has sought clarifications.

OTHER DECISIONS