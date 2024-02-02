‘Optimistic, not a pre-poll budget’

BENGALURU: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget evoked a mixed response from experts — a few termed it “optimistic” whole others said it lacked clarity on initiatives to boost the agriculture sector and ways to curtail expenditure.

“The Finance Minister has presented an optimistic budget with the view that everything seems to be going perfect and will continue to be perfect, including that the government will retain power and present the next budget. So there have been no drastic changes,” remarked R S Deshpande, director, Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru.

He said that since it is a vote-on-account, the FM has hardly any elbow space, but is cautious about allocations, so that it is not criticised as a pre-election budget. “The emphasis is on three components — gender, farmer and poor — which was there since Nehru’s first budget but little has been done in that direction. This time, there is quantification with regard to funds allocated for women. Whether it is placating them for elections, or a sincere effort, the focus is on these three components,” Deshpande observed. With regard to the poor and farmers, allocations do not match the claims made, he said.

“The budget speaks little about the aspirations of the people, and has not touched proposals on direct or indirect taxes,” said B T Manohar, chairman, State Taxes and GST Committee, and member of the GST Consultative Committee, Government of Karnataka.

“In an election year, that is some anticipation but people did not expect the IT slab to be reduced. They were worried that higher taxes would be imposed but the government has maintained status quo and kept citizens happy. Which means people not expecting concessions did not get them,” said psephologist Dr Sandeep Shastri, adding there were no hard decisions on curtailing non-development expenditure.