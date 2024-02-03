Power supply disruption in Bengaluru on Sunday

BENGALURU: Due to maintenance works to be carried out by KPTCL on the 66/11 KV-A station line, there were be power disruptions from 10 am to 4pm on Sunday.

The areas to be affected are: Sheshadri Road, Kurubara Sangha Circle, Gandhinagar, Crescent Road, Shivananda Circle, Sheshadripuram, Vinayaka Circle, Kumara Park East, Tank Bund Road, SC Road, KG Road, Hospital Road, Lakshman Puri, Cubbonpet, Ananda Rao Circle, Vasanth Nagar, Race Course Road, Chalukya Circle, High Grounds, KK Lane, Udupi Krishna Bhavan, BVK Iyengar Road, CT Street, Avenue Road, Chickpet, Nrupatunga Road, KR Circle, Palace Road, Khoday’s Circle, Magadi Road Railway Colony, Gopalapura, Minerva Mill, KSRTC Kempegowda Bus Stand, Bangalore Central Railway Station, Chickpet Main Road, Magadi Road 1st Cross to 10th Cross, Nrupathunga Road, SP Road, SJP Road, Dharmaraya Swamy Temple Road, Vittal Mallya Road and surrounding areas.

People can dial 1912 to lodge complaints or can SMS to 58888 for any queries.