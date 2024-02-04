Arts can change public perception, says RSS chief

BENGALURU: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday presented Bharatmuni Samman to Ganapat Sakharam Masge, famous folk artist and Vijay Dashrath Achrekar for his contribution to art through paintings.

The event was held at Akhil Bharatiya Kalasadhak Sangam in Bengaluru where Bhagwat said for the first time in 75 years, an initiative of this kind has been organised to recognize and honour achievers who practice Bhartiya Arts and familiarize the same to the society.

“Bhartiya Arts has the competence and capability to pave the path to world arts. Arts can also be used to change public perception and degrade cultural values,” he added. The awards consisted of a certificate and cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.