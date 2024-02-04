Congress and the art of scoring ‘self-goals’

As the parties are girding up for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections, Congress seems to have too many causes for concern, especially with its leaders’ tendency to often score ‘self-goals’ at crucial times.
The party is suddenly hit by a wave of damaging remarks by its leaders threatening to undo the hard-earned gains in the state and give an advantage to its political rivals, BJP and JD(S).
Ironically, the self-defeating remarks came within a week after its high command reportedly warned Cooperation Minister K Rajanna and veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa against issuing statements that can damage the party’s prospects at the Lok Sabha polls.
Lately, Congress top leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, have been pushed on the back-foot by Bengaluru Rural Congress MP DK Suresh’s comments on the demand for a separate country for the southern states.
As a Congress MP, Suresh may be justified in criticizing the Union budget and the alleged injustice done to Karnataka in devolution of taxes. But by speaking in a separatist tone, the Lok Sabha member put his party in an awkward position. Such remarks will hurt the very cause the leaders try to highlight, and do not reflect the views of the people in the state.
Karnataka has been protesting against the decrease in the tax devolution share to the state. The state contends that though it is number two in the country in tax collection, it stands in the tenth position in devolution of taxes. The Centre may have its criteria as it needs to distribute resources keeping in mind the development of all states, irrespective of their ability to collect taxes. But, at the same time, it needs to take a relook at the parameters to incentivize better-performing states.
BJP MPs and leaders from the state also make efforts to ensure that Karnataka gets its due share. Not just Karnataka, other Southern states, too, have expressed concerns over the tax devolution.
Karnataka Congress is now taking the fight to the national capital. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and all Congress MLAs, MLCs and Members of Parliament have decided to stage a protest in New Delhi on February 7.
The protest may help highlight the state’s demand, but its timing gives it a political colour. The decision to take on the Centre in an unprecedented manner was taken just a day after DK Shivakumar’s brother and Congress MP Suresh’s “separate country” remarks put the party in a tight spot. It will also be seen as an attempt by the Congress to paint the BJP-ruled Centre as anti-Karnataka, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Earlier this week, Congress and its government were hit by its leaders’ remarks linking the Lok Sabha poll results to the continuation of flagship guarantee schemes and corruption in the administration.
The CM, DyCM, and many ministers had to get into damage control mode after Congress MLA HC Balakrishna’s remarks that they may have to rethink about the guarantees if people do not vote for the party in the Lok Sabha polls.
The BJP and the JD(S) termed the Congress MLA’s remarks as an admission of defeat even before the Lok Sabha poll dates are announced, and a tactic to blackmail voters. The JD(S) even filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer demanding action against the MLA.
But, the big shocker came from former Minister B Shivaram, who spoke about corruption in the system and the need to take measures to put an end to it to save the party. Shivaram mellowed down a bit after being warned of disciplinary action by the State Congress president and DyCM DK Shivakumar. But, the damage was done. The latest developments also indicated that all is not well in the party, which hopes to continue its winning streak in the state.
On the governance front, the administration could have handled the flag issue in Keragodu village in Mandya more deftly. It all started after villagers hoisted a saffron flag at a flag post on the government land and authorities removed it to hoist the national flag. The villagers should have been taken into confidence and not allowed the situation to escalate to a level that police had to resort to lathi-charge.
The officials have done their duty by enforcing the law. But in doing so, if they attempt to take all stakeholders into confidence, such issues can be resolved peacefully or at least contained locally. Now, it has taken a political turn and spread to different parts of the state. As expected, the BJP will employ all efforts to use it as yet another instance to brand the Siddaramaiah government as “anti-Hindu”.
Ramu Patil
Senior Associate Editor
ramu@newindianexpress.com