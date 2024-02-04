Congress and the art of scoring ‘self-goals’

As the parties are girding up for the high-voltage Lok Sabha elections, Congress seems to have too many causes for concern, especially with its leaders’ tendency to often score ‘self-goals’ at crucial times.

The party is suddenly hit by a wave of damaging remarks by its leaders threatening to undo the hard-earned gains in the state and give an advantage to its political rivals, BJP and JD(S).

Ironically, the self-defeating remarks came within a week after its high command reportedly warned Cooperation Minister K Rajanna and veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa against issuing statements that can damage the party’s prospects at the Lok Sabha polls.

Lately, Congress top leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, have been pushed on the back-foot by Bengaluru Rural Congress MP DK Suresh’s comments on the demand for a separate country for the southern states.

As a Congress MP, Suresh may be justified in criticizing the Union budget and the alleged injustice done to Karnataka in devolution of taxes. But by speaking in a separatist tone, the Lok Sabha member put his party in an awkward position. Such remarks will hurt the very cause the leaders try to highlight, and do not reflect the views of the people in the state.