Need to relook policies on lantana clearance

BENGALURU: Rajeev Gowda, Vice Chairman of State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka (SITK) and Former Member of Parliament, on Saturday said, it is important to look into the issues of man- elephant conflict. He said there is a need to take a relook at the policy decisions that have been taken on harvesting lantana and other minor forest produce.
He said as he was a member of the planning commission, he will take it with the appropriate ministries and try to fix it to allow legal extraction, even from tiger reserves. He said lantana extraction and using it for making furniture is a viable economic solution. It is an employment opportunity also.
He was speaking at the sidelines of- ‘Launch of Coexistence: The Great Elephant Migration’- programme organised by the Coexistence Collective, along with Karnataka forest department and horticulture department, at Lalbagh.
Also present on the occasion, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, wildlife, Subhash Malkhade asked Gowda to help the forest department with sufficient funds from the government for clearing the lantana. He said: “The staffers are working on clearing lantana and the state government has been supporting it. But whatever we try to do is less. The expanse of forests that has been invaded with weeds is very vast and the efforts are meagre. I request for additional funds for habitat restoration.”
Malkhade said not just tribals, but even people in Bengaluru are coexisting with wild animals, including leopards. It is only when the wild cat is spotted in CCTVs or on social media that people panic and create a situation where the entire department is made to go after the animal, which will otherwise go back to the forests by itself. Referring to the case of elephants, Malkhade said, while 80% of the population is in forest areas, some others are found in coffee estates in parts of Chikkamaglur, Hassan, Belur, Sakleshpur and Kodagu.