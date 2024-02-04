Need to relook policies on lantana clearance

BENGALURU: Rajeev Gowda, Vice Chairman of State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka (SITK) and Former Member of Parliament, on Saturday said, it is important to look into the issues of man- elephant conflict. He said there is a need to take a relook at the policy decisions that have been taken on harvesting lantana and other minor forest produce.

He said as he was a member of the planning commission, he will take it with the appropriate ministries and try to fix it to allow legal extraction, even from tiger reserves. He said lantana extraction and using it for making furniture is a viable economic solution. It is an employment opportunity also.

He was speaking at the sidelines of- ‘Launch of Coexistence: The Great Elephant Migration’- programme organised by the Coexistence Collective, along with Karnataka forest department and horticulture department, at Lalbagh.