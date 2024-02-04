Three workers die in road accident after tractor ran over them in Kagwad

BELAGAVI: Three women farm workers were killed in a road accident after a tractor ran over them near Shedbal village of Kagwad taluka.

The deceased persons are identified as Champa Lakkappa Talakatti(45), Bharati Vaddale(30), and Malu Raosab Ainapur (55), all residents of Shedbal village of Kagwad taluka.

One more worker, Shekawwa Narasappa Sarasai (38) has been severely injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

According to the sources, the accident happened when the six workers were walking to farm on the early hours of Sunday.

A sugarcane-loaded tractor heading towards Ugar ran over them. Injured persons were rushed to hospital for treatment. Earthmover was deployed to remove the bodies stuck under the vehicle.

Kagwad MLA Raju Kage visited the spot and assured to provide all kinds of relief to the victim's families. Kagwad police registered a case and begun an investigation.