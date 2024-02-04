Withdraw Rs 50 exam fee: HDK to govt

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday slammed the Congress government for collecting examination fees for the SSLC pre-preparatory examination. Making several allegations on ‘X’ he asked the education department to immediately withdraw the order dated January 31.
In his posts, Kumaraswamy insisted that the cost should be borne by the government. “Here is the evidence that the Congress government which promised five guarantees has fallen to such a low level. The government gives from one hand and steals from ten hands like Ravana and now is stealing from children,” posted Kumaraswamy on X.
The former CM added that the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) had decided to bear the cost of preparation, printing and transportation of question papers for students, but has now asked Principals to collect Rs 50 from students.
“This is an example of how bankrupt the government has become,” he said. He added that the government is asking poor people to pay these amounts who are already suffering from drought.
KSEAB in its order stated that SSLC pre-boards will be held from Febr 26 to March 3. Question papers would be prepared by the government and made available to the DDPIs and printed at the district level which will later be made available to schools. “In connection to these, arrangements should be made to collect Rs 50 from each child and deposit it in the bank account of DDPI,” the notification stated.
Chairperson of KSEAB, N Manjushree issued a clarification and said: “The SSLC pre-preparatory exams have been conducted by KSEAB for the past four years. The government had issued an order dated Feb 17, 2023 (Order No. EP 197 SLB 2021) to collect Rs 50 from each student for the cost of conducting exams for 2022-2023.”