Withdraw Rs 50 exam fee: HDK to govt

BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday slammed the Congress government for collecting examination fees for the SSLC pre-preparatory examination. Making several allegations on ‘X’ he asked the education department to immediately withdraw the order dated January 31.

In his posts, Kumaraswamy insisted that the cost should be borne by the government. “Here is the evidence that the Congress government which promised five guarantees has fallen to such a low level. The government gives from one hand and steals from ten hands like Ravana and now is stealing from children,” posted Kumaraswamy on X.

The former CM added that the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) had decided to bear the cost of preparation, printing and transportation of question papers for students, but has now asked Principals to collect Rs 50 from students.