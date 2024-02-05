Blame BWSSB for polluting water bodies, not us: BBMP

BENGALURU: While the state government has approved a Rs 1,200 crore package for white-topping of roads and improvement of footpaths and stormwater drains in the BBMP limits for the financial year 2024-2025, there are concerns about percolation of water into the ground.
Palike top officials feel that unless the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) rectifies pipes that spring leaks, stops the release of wastewater and sewage onto roads and BBMP drains, the Palike’s efforts will always remain a challenge.
“The roads, white-topped or asphalted, should be free from any seepage and water should not stagnate. Similarly, drains should only have rainwater running and flowing into culverts and lakes. The perception that white-topped roads will not allow water percolation is wrong. We should ensure that rainwater flows into stormwater drains and eventually into lakes,” said a senior engineer with the BBMP.
Out of 210-odd lakes within the BBMP limits, as per the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), none of the lakes fall under categories B or C but all are under categories D and E, which means raw sewage enters lakes through BBMP stormwater drains.
“The BBMP is the custodian of stormwater drains and lakes, and they get pulled up for lake pollution, but the actual culprit is BWSSB. Despite spending crores of rupees on underground drainage and Sewage Treatment Plants, raw sewage is diverted to BBMP lakes via stormwater drains. The government should hold BWSSB responsible,” said Ram Prasad, Convener, Friends Of Lakes.