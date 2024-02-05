MLC calls for International Flower Market in Bengaluru to boost floriculture exports

BENGALURU: To give fresh impetus to the floriculture business in the State, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda has written to CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar, urging them to allocate funds in the upcoming state budget to set up an international flower market on over 10 acres of land near Bengaluru.
While there is a huge demand for flowers from the state, there is no well-equipped system for storing and exporting them, Gooligowda said. “Although floriculture in Karnataka is in good condition, it needs a system. Therefore, a flower market on par with international standards has to be built near Bengaluru from where flowers are exported,” he said.
Flowers worth over crores of rupees are sold in Bengaluru’s KR Market and in footpaths across the city. Many varieties of flowers like are in huge demand in the international market. However, the supply is not enough to match the demand, he said and added that the prime reason for this is the lack of information and awareness.