Why BJP leaders aren’t seeking help from Centre: Karnataka deputy CM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday slammed BJP leaders for not taking up the drought situation in the state with the Union government.

BJP leaders from Karnataka have not even once spoken to their party leaders and Union ministers in New Delhi about farmers facing distress in Karnataka.

“But they are always on their toes making allegations against the state government saying it has not paid any compensation. We have paid Rs 2,000 per farmer as first instalment. We have also taken care of the drinking water issue,” he told reporters.