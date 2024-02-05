Why BJP leaders aren’t seeking help from Centre: Karnataka deputy CM

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday slammed BJP leaders for not taking up the drought situation in the state with the Union government.
BJP leaders from Karnataka have not even once spoken to their party leaders and Union ministers in New Delhi about farmers facing distress in Karnataka.
“But they are always on their toes making allegations against the state government saying it has not paid any compensation. We have paid Rs 2,000 per farmer as first instalment. We have also taken care of the drinking water issue,” he told reporters.
On BJP leaders’ comments that their government at the Centre has released more drought relief funds than the previous Manmohan Singh government, he said, “Manmohan Singh’s government is long gone. The BJP has been in power for the last 10 years. They always talk about double-engine sarkar, but why aren’t they (BJP leaders) seeking help for the state from the Centre?”
On Union government grants, Shivakumar said it has announced Rs 5,300 crore for irrigation projects in Karnataka. But they have not released any funds. “We are left with no other choice but to raise our voice for the state. I invite state BJP and JDS leaders to join our protest on February 7,” he said.