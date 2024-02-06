4 Hindutva activists arrested for moral policing

MANGALURU: Four Hindutva outfit members were arrested for indulging in moral policing and harassing a woman and her male friend belonging to different faiths at Panambur beach near Mangaluru on Sunday evening.

The victim, a 28 year old woman from Bengaluru, in a complaint to Panambur police said she arrived in Mangaluru on Sunday and before heading to Malpe in Udupi for work purpose, she met with her male friend hailing from Kerala at Panambur beach to congratulate him on winning an award for his literary work.

When they were at the beach, a group of men belonging to a Hindutva outfit stopped them, questioned and abused them as to why they were together despite belonging to different faiths.

The accused also recorded videos of the victims. Immediately, Panambur police rushed to the spot and took the accused into custody. Based on a complaint by the woman, Panambur police booked the accused under sections 341, 504 and 149 of the IPC.