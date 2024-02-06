BJP MPs go to Parliament for TA-DA, not to bat for state: Cong MLA HC Balakrishna

BENGALURU : Congress Magadi MLA HC Balakrishna said no BJP leader from Karnataka can raise their voice in Parliament on issues faced by the state, and they just go there to collect travel and dearness allowances.

“BJP MPs from Karnataka are just showpieces. They can neither sit nor stand in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. None of them has the ability to win on their own and every time they have to take Modi’s name to win. They should learn from MPs from Tamil Nadu,” he told reporters in Ramanagara on Monday.

He said BJP MPs from the state have never asked questions on the tax share coming to the state or on the Mahadayi and Mekdaatu projects. “Now that we are protesting, we will see if there are any BJP leaders who can join us in raising our voices,” he said. “Karnataka is the second highest state in tax collection and this is being shared with other states, and we do not have any problem with this. But they should give our share.”

Defending Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, Balakrishna said Suresh had stated that if there is injustice to the state, in coming days, there are chances of voices being raised for a separate country.