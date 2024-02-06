Centre’s budget allocation declining over years: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is all set to present his 15th state budget on February 16 -- creating a record of sorts, on Monday took strong exception to the Union Budget, alleging that the allocation to the state has been deeply cut.
In 2017-18, the budget size of the Centre was Rs 21.46 lakh crore and the state got Rs 31,908 crore as grant and Rs 16,072 crore through tax devolution, totalling Rs 47,990 crore.
In 2023-24, the Union Budget size was Rs 45.03 lakh crore and the state is estimated to get only Rs 50,257 crore. The state’s tax share should have been doubled, but it is on the decline, he remarked.
The states were put to hardship after the GST compensation, due to loss of revenue, was stopped from June 2022. The GST Council went with the decision of a majority of BJP states in the council, agreeing to discontinue the compensation, he alleged.
For every Rs 100 the state gives as tax to the Centre, it gets back Rs 12-13. Karnataka, which is second only to Maharashtra, collects Rs 4.3 lakh crore as taxes, but gets Rs 37,252 crore and Rs 13,005 crore through central-sponsored schemes, amounting to Rs 50,257 crore, which is injustice, he commented.
Siddaramaiah alleged that both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have not responded to the state on drought relief, though he met them in New Delhi and appealed for the funds. He claimed that not even a rupee has been released from NDRF to tackle drought. “Shah promised to hold a meeting and take a decision, but has not done so yet. When Modi came to the state recently, I reminded him about it,” he added.
He alleged that the Centre has not released Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra Project announced in the last budget. It has not given clearance to take up the Mahadayi and Mekedatu drinking water projects too, he added.