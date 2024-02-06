Centre’s budget allocation declining over years: Karnataka CM

BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is all set to present his 15th state budget on February 16 -- creating a record of sorts, on Monday took strong exception to the Union Budget, alleging that the allocation to the state has been deeply cut.

In 2017-18, the budget size of the Centre was Rs 21.46 lakh crore and the state got Rs 31,908 crore as grant and Rs 16,072 crore through tax devolution, totalling Rs 47,990 crore.

In 2023-24, the Union Budget size was Rs 45.03 lakh crore and the state is estimated to get only Rs 50,257 crore. The state’s tax share should have been doubled, but it is on the decline, he remarked.

The states were put to hardship after the GST compensation, due to loss of revenue, was stopped from June 2022. The GST Council went with the decision of a majority of BJP states in the council, agreeing to discontinue the compensation, he alleged.