Congress protest a ‘political stunt’: BJP

BENGALURU : With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress ministers and legislators set to stage a protest in New Delhi on Wednesday, BJP leaders have termed it a “political stunt” to cover up the state government’s failures.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media that Siddaramaiah accuses the Centre of everything to cover up his mistakes. The government has not released any money for development works, he said.

Bommai said the Siddaramaiah-led government was in power when the 15th Pay Commission visited Karnataka, but the committee was not apprised about the real financial condition of the state. The percentage of grants decreased from 4.7 per cent to 3.6 per cent, for which Siddaramaiah was responsible, he said.

The former CM said that during the UPA regime, the state had received Rs 81,795 crore through various taxes, and during the NDA regime, Karnataka got Rs 2,82,791 crore. While the UPA government had released Rs 60,779 crore as development funds, the NDA government released Rs 2,08,882 crore. By 2026, the state will receive Rs 2.5 lakh crore, which is Rs 1,51,309 crore more than what the 14th Finance Commission of the UPA regime released, Bommai said, rejecting the Congress’s claims.