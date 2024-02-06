Congress protest a ‘political stunt’: BJP

BENGALURU : With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress ministers and legislators set to stage a protest in New Delhi on Wednesday, BJP leaders have termed it a “political stunt” to cover up the state government’s failures.
Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media that Siddaramaiah accuses the Centre of everything to cover up his mistakes. The government has not released any money for development works, he said.
Bommai said the Siddaramaiah-led government was in power when the 15th Pay Commission visited Karnataka, but the committee was not apprised about the real financial condition of the state. The percentage of grants decreased from 4.7 per cent to 3.6 per cent, for which Siddaramaiah was responsible, he said.
The former CM said that during the UPA regime, the state had received Rs 81,795 crore through various taxes, and during the NDA regime, Karnataka got Rs 2,82,791 crore. While the UPA government had released Rs 60,779 crore as development funds, the NDA government released Rs 2,08,882 crore. By 2026, the state will receive Rs 2.5 lakh crore, which is Rs 1,51,309 crore more than what the 14th Finance Commission of the UPA regime released, Bommai said, rejecting the Congress’s claims.
The Kisan Samman programme has benefited over 60 lakh farmers, he said. Under the UPA government, Karnataka received Rs 885 crore for various railway projects, and Rs 11,000 crore during the present regime.
In the 2023-24 budget, the state received Rs 7,524 crore for railway projects. From 1947 to 2014, only 16km of railway electrification was done in Karnataka, but during the NDA regime, 3,266km of electrification has happened, he said.
Bommai said the Modi government has earmarked Rs 5,300 crore for the Upper Bhadra project and the state government must spend 50 per cent of the amount, to get that money from the Centre. A proper proposal must be submitted to the Central government. Writing letters will not solve the problems, he said.
On February 7, state BJP leaders will be holding a protest in Bengaluru against the failures of the state government.
Bommai urged the state government to publish a white paper on how many people had benefited from the guarantee schemes. Siddaramaiah has borrowed many loans and will take more loans in the next budget, he said. The loans taken by the Siddaramaiah government between 2013 and 2018 were cleared by the BJP government, he added.