Karnataka: Farmer Leader Dies In Accident, Family Suspect foulplay

HUBBALLI: The family members of Karthik Jeer, 42, a noted farmer leader from Hosapete who died in a road accident recently, have demanded an investigation into the death case.

The incident was reported under Munirabad police station limits in Koppal district on the night of January 31 when Karthik was riding back home on the service road.

After his death Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Vijayanagara district minister Zameer Ahamed visited the residence of the leader to console the family members. The leaders were touring the district to take part in Hampi Utsav. Karthik is survived by his wife and two daughters.

His family members have alleged that there could be more to the accident and are demanding for a detailed investigation into the case. The family members have claimed that minutes before the accident which claimed the life of Karthik, he had said on the phone that he was being followed by someone.

The police has started an investigation. The truck driver who surrendered to police is being questioned. The driver has given a statement that the biker was coming on the wrong lane from the opposite direction on the service road.

Karthik was actively involved in farmer related issues, agitations and movements. His fellow farmer leaders recalled him as an honest and hardworking individual who had no enemies. His sudden demise has shocked many.

“He was in touch with several political leaders convincing them to establish a sugar factory in Hosapete. He was lobbying for a long time and most of the works were in the final stage. I met Karthik in 2011 and we were working together in Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha Hasiru Sene for a long time now,” said farmer leader from Hosapete H B Veerasangiah.