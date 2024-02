BENGALURU : Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that the Karnataka government’s protest in New Delhi on Wednesday over the state losing its central tax share of Rs 1.87 lakh crore under the Modi regime is apolitical and not against the BJP.

Addressing reporters along with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah took a dig at state BJP leaders, including MPs and union ministers, for not taking up Karnataka’s cause with the Centre. He sent an open invitation to BJP leaders to join the state government’s protest in Delhi. “If you do not support the state’s cause, it amounts to betraying its people,” the CM added.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar categorically rejected the BJP’s allegation that the state’s resources are being spent on the implementation of the five guarantee schemes. They said this could not be related to the state losing its tax share from the Centre. “Karnataka government has the capability to manage its five guarantees. Let the Centre give us our tax share and we will manage the finances of our state,” Shivakumar said.

“Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman has every right to address the disparities. If she can announce the GIFT city project for Gujarat, why can’t she announce the same for Karnataka? We are all Indians, why this disparity?” Shivakumar said.

Asked if Kerala and Telangana will stage protests in Delhi, he said, “I am not going to comment on other states. It is natural for a baby to cry when it is hungry,” he said.

The CM sidestepped queries on whether he took other southern states into confidence over the issue and stated that he is only concerned about Karnataka losing its tax share.