Startup out with testing platform for JN.1

BENGALURU : CrisprBits, a Bengaluru-based startup, has developed OmiCrisp, a CRISPR (gene-editing technology)-based testing platform, for rapid diagnosis and surveillance of SARS-CoV2.

The CRISPR-based test not only detects the virus but also distinguishes variants of the Omicron lineage. The platform is being used by Molecular Solutions Care Health LLP for weekly monitoring of the Omicron-derived JN.1 variant in sewage samples from 14 localities in the city, according to a press release.

OmiCrisp was developed in collaboration with the C-CAMP-InDx (Indigenisation of Diagnostics programme anchored at C-CAMP).

“OmiCrisp validation is one of the first studies to employ CRISPR-based testing in environmental samples, Prof Vijay Chandru, author of the study and Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, CrisprBits, said.

Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, director-CEO of C-CAMP, said, “CrisprBits has brought home the cutting-edge CRISPR-Cas gene editing tool to a yet under-explored area of infectious disease management. OmiCrisp has shown a remarkable accuracy of up to 99% in both clinical and sewage samples. This has enormous implications for India’s pandemic preparedness for Covid and other infectious disease outbreaks.”