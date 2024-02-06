TS to adopt Bescom’s Gruha Jyothi

BENGALURU : Officials from the Telangana state energy department held a meeting with their counterparts in Karnataka to learn all about the Gruha Jyothi scheme. Officials from the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), including the chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui held a meeting in Bengaluru with the Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (Bescom) Managing Director Mahatesh Bilagi and Director Finance Dharshan J.

While Bescom and other energy department officials studied the schemes offered in Punjab, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, it drew up its own scheme for Gruha Jyothi, offering upto 200 units of free power. This was also recently revised by the cabinet, offering additional 10 units free power to certain marginalised sections. All this was explained to the Telanagana team, Bilagi said.

“Even though a similar free power scheme was announced by the Telanagana government in its election manifesto, it has not yet been implemented. The team from Telangana, seemed keen to duplicate the same model in the neighbouring state,” sources in the meeting said.

TSSPDCL, DIR, Commercial, Ramulu Kavali said, “We came here to study the eligibility criteria, issues in implementation, the merits and demerits and other finer details. The same will be put forth the cabinet for discussion and implementation. The government is keen to have a similar model, there could be some changes, if the government requires. At the moment no free electricity like Gruha Jyothi is being offered in the state. There is however subsidised power supply to some sections of society.”