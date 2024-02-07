COMEDK UGet to be held on May 12
BENGALURU: The combined COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-GAUGE entrance examination for admissions to over 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka and around 50 private and deemed universities across India is scheduled to take place on May 12.
The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will share around 22,000 seats (45%) with the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) this academic year. Last year, the seat-sharing was capped at 20,000, the consortium said on Tuesday.
The combined examination is for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities from across India offering Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology programmes. The applications were opened on February 1 and so far, 7,000 candidates have registered.
Last year, around 96,000 students had registered for the entrance examination and this year, COMEDK expects over 1,00,000 students to appear. The online test will be conducted in 400 test centres across 200 cities in India to enable students to appear for the test as close to home as possible. Applicants can register at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com till April 5.
Students can attempt the tests either separately or in combination. The fee for the COMEDK test is Rs 1,650 and for Uni-GAUGE, it is Rs 1,600.
“Since many students are fresh out of school, we will offer six-seven mock examinations post registrations to train them on how to navigate through the exam. It will include how to skip a question, and how to shift from physics paper to chemistry and allow them to time themselves. The papers will change every week for practice,” said S Kumar, Executive Secretary, COMEDK.
INNOVATION HUBS
COMED KARES has introduced innovation hubs, aimed at preparing students from participating institutions for the workforce through skill enhancement courses at Rs 1,500 for three months. Eight innovation hubs have been established across Karnataka, with four in Bengaluru and the rest in Mysuru, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru and Belagavi.