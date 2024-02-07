COMEDK UGet to be held on May 12

BENGALURU: The combined COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test (UGET) and Uni-GAUGE entrance examination for admissions to over 150 engineering colleges in Karnataka and around 50 private and deemed universities across India is scheduled to take place on May 12.

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will share around 22,000 seats (45%) with the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) this academic year. Last year, the seat-sharing was capped at 20,000, the consortium said on Tuesday.

The combined examination is for colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association (KUPECA) and Uni-GAUGE member universities from across India offering Bachelor in Engineering or Bachelor in Technology programmes. The applications were opened on February 1 and so far, 7,000 candidates have registered.

Last year, around 96,000 students had registered for the entrance examination and this year, COMEDK expects over 1,00,000 students to appear. The online test will be conducted in 400 test centres across 200 cities in India to enable students to appear for the test as close to home as possible. Applicants can register at www.comedk.org or www.unigauge.com till April 5.