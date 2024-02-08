Driverless train needs special clearance, Yellow Line ops to start only by Sept

BENGALURU: While the first driverless train for the RV Road-Bommasandra Line from Shanghai is set to reach Bengaluru’s Hebbagodi depot on or before February 20, the euphoria among Bengalureans residing along the stretch is slightly premature. Actual operations on the Yellow Line are likely to start only by September, sources said.

This being a completely new train set, additional clearance needs to be sought from the Railway Board, apart from the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety, said a reliable source.

Asked about the reason for the six-month gap until operations commence, the source said, “After the coaches arrive this month and are coupled, static tests can commence inside the depot itself by March first week. That alone comprises nine tests. Some tests on tracks inside the depot too could be done. By March-end, other tests can begin from Baiyappanahalli Metro Station.”

Certification needs to be obtained from the Research, Design and Standards Organisation in Lucknow, which is a consultant for the Railway Board. “Approval also needs to be obtained from the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety as this is a new train. It operates on Communication-based Train Control (CBTC) System,” he said. Signalling, Speed, Oscillation and multiple other tests need to be carried out.