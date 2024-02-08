Future of 1,300 primary school teachers in Karnataka in limbo

The candidates who had applied for such certificates were forced to wait citing election preparation and other reasons by their district level officials. Meanwhile, by the time most of them obtained the certificate and submitted the same to the DDPI to get the order copy, a petition was filed in the court and a stay order was brought in the backdrop of complaints over the issue that married women were excluded from the selection list on the contention that they submitted their father’s caste-cum-income certificate instead of their spouse’s.

Over 11,494 candidates of the final list had already collected their order copy from the respective DDPIs and had even joined the duty. However, 1,377 candidates were still in the process of getting the order but 481 women of the total 13,352 who fell under the married woman category knocked the doors of the court which put a stay on the process.

While the Supreme Court hearing the case recently modified its stay order and allowed Karnataka government to appoint 11,494 graduate primary teachers and observed that if married women candidates do not qualify for appointment on strength of their parents’ income and caste certificate they would be considered in the general merit category on basis of their overall merit and passed it to next hearing.

Madhusudhan IC, a 31-year-old aspirant from Pandavapura taluk, had resigned from his position as an assistant professor at a private engineering college upon clearing the GPST recruitment test. Despite his anticipation of a stable government job, Madhusudhan finds himself in dire financial straits with three months passed since his selection but no order copy or opportunity to work.

“I am the first person in our family to be getting a government job and I resigned from my previous post as an assistant professor. But three months with no job or salary is putting us into dire financial straits,” he said.

Similar is the plight of others, including candidates who secured top ranks in district-level tests, all grappling with the uncertainty of their employment status. Despite efforts to address the issue with authorities, the absence of explicit mention in the court order concerning their situation has become a convenient excuse for further delays.

“We have raised the issue with the authorities concerned but they just give excuses that there is no clear mention about us in the court order and they are delaying the process,” said another candidate.