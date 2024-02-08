Karnataka BJP stages counter protest, says Congress govt has failed

Holding placards, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, Leader of Opposition in the Council Kota Poojary, former CM Basavaraj Bommai and others raised slogans against the Congress government for allegedly failing to provide relief to drought-hit farmers and incentives to milk producers. Terming the Congress dharna a “drama”, BJP leaders said that no development works had been carried out in the past eight months as funds were being diverted to guarantee schemes.

Vijayendra told reporters the State government has failed to give able administration. Instead of focusing on it, the government is taking part in a ‘Delhi Chalo’ drama. “Even during drought, the BJP government provided continuous power supply,” he claimed

Vijayendra said the State government has diverted grants allotted for SC/ST community towards other expenses. “This government is not just anti-poor, anti-farmer, but also anti-Dalit,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Bommai said: “No government has done so much drama in the history of Karnataka by staging demonstrations at New Delhi against the Centre. The government has failed on every count, be it administration, law and order, development works, protecting water resources and drought management...”

He challenged the CM to disclose the funds the State had received from the Centre during the UPA dispensation and the BJP-led NDA rule.