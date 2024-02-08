Karnataka High Court warns parents against misuse of POCSO Act

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court on Wednesday called upon divorced parents in custodial battles to introspect before indulging in misusing provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) to settle personal scores against each other to claim custody of their children. The court expressed concern and cautioned them about the negative impact of employing this trend called “malicious parent syndrome” on the minds of the children.

Quashing a complaint by the former husband of the mother of a minor child against her present husband, vengefully charging the latter with sexual assault of the minor child, Justice M Nagaprasanna said it was in gross abuse of the penal provisions by the complainant (the ex-husband) to settle his idiosyncratic scores with the mother of the child, who had left him and married the petitioner (the present husband).

Unfortunately, the provisions of the POCSO Act, which are meant to protect the child from abuse, are being misused “by a protagonist of the crime in the case at hand,” the judge noted.

“Several crimes are registered against each other for the custody of the child. Stories are twined to retain custody or to take custody of the child. The case at hand becomes a classic illustration of what is emerging as a trend called ‘malicious parent syndrome’,” he said.