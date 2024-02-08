Karnataka High Court warns parents against misuse of POCSO Act

BENGALURU: Karnataka High Court on Wednesday called upon divorced parents in custodial battles to introspect before indulging in misusing provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) to settle personal scores against each other to claim custody of their children. The court expressed concern and cautioned them about the negative impact of employing this trend called “malicious parent syndrome” on the minds of the children.
Quashing a complaint by the former husband of the mother of a minor child against her present husband, vengefully charging the latter with sexual assault of the minor child, Justice M Nagaprasanna said it was in gross abuse of the penal provisions by the complainant (the ex-husband) to settle his idiosyncratic scores with the mother of the child, who had left him and married the petitioner (the present husband).
Unfortunately, the provisions of the POCSO Act, which are meant to protect the child from abuse, are being misused “by a protagonist of the crime in the case at hand,” the judge noted.
“Several crimes are registered against each other for the custody of the child. Stories are twined to retain custody or to take custody of the child. The case at hand becomes a classic illustration of what is emerging as a trend called ‘malicious parent syndrome’,” he said.
The court observed that several analysts and psychologists had already put it in the public domain that a malicious parent engaged in attempts to punish the other parent by alienating their children and involving other persons or the courts in action to separate the other parent and the child.
This was being done to seek a court order to deny child visitation or communication with the other parent, even deprive the latter any involvement with the child’s school or in the child’s extracurricular activities. Such an approach delivered repeated lies to the children involved, the court observed, adding that all of these were found in the case at hand.
The court however clarified that the observations made in this case cannot be applied to every case of this kind, and that observations would be on a case-to-case basis depending on its facts.
The court expressed worries on this emerging “malicious parent syndrome” in which the warring parents forget they are projecting their own child as having been the target of such assault.
“If it (allegation of sexual assault on the child) is true, law will take its course, but if it is projected for the purpose of custody, as is done in the case at hand, there can be no bigger sin, that the parents can commit,” the court said.