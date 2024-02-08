Karnataka imposes blanket ban on all hookah products

BENGALURU: The state government has imposed a blanket ban on all types of hookah products with immediate effect. A notification from the Health Department issued here on Wednesday stated that consumption, storage and sale of hookah products and advertisements related to them have been banned across the state.

Action will be initiated against those who violate this order issued under the Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2003, Care and Protection of Children Act 2015, Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Karnataka Poisons (Possession and Sale) Rules 2015, Indian Penal Code and the Fire Control and Fire Safety Act, the notification said.

Hookah has been categorised as a ‘tobacco product’ under the COTPA Act and ‘nicotine’ classified as ‘poison’ under the Karnataka Poisons Rules 2015. It has come to the notice of the government that many youngsters, especially college students, are getting addicted to hookah products, the notification said.

Stating that hookah is inhaled through pipes which are shared by many, the notification said this will help spread communicable diseases such as herpes, TB, hepatitis and Covid-19. It also noted that hookah bars are prone to fire accidents.

Health Commissioner Randeep said, “The Health Commissionerate proposed a ban on hookah products sometime ago, and the Health Department has issued the notification in this regard.”