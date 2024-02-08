Pugmarks in in Jayapura of Mysuru taluk of leopards, not of tigers: Foresters

MYSURU: While villagers complained that they had noticed two tigers prowling in their village, the foresters had claimed that they were leopards and not tigers. The incident had happened in Jayapura in Mysuru taluk.

The foresters who had placed camera traps near the sugarcane fields at Doddakanya village as there were movements of a tiger, the cameras have captured videos of two leopards prowling near sugarcane fields in the village causing panic among the villagers.

DCF Mysuru Division KN Basavaraju said, “We carried out a search operation to trace the pug marks of the felines. During the operation, we sighted pugmarks of the leopard and upon verification of the footage captured by the CCTV cameras, it was noticed that two leopards were moving around in the area,” he said.