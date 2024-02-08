Woman smashes KSRTC conductor’s cellphone, hub him a new one

HASSAN: A fight between a woman passenger and a conductor of a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus ended in the latter getting a new cellphone worth Rs 10,000 from her husband in the city on Tuesday evening. The woman, who got into the bus to go to Sakleshpur along with her relatives, entered into an argument with the conductor when he asked her to get down stating that the bus was jam packed. The bus was proceeding to Kukke Subramanya from Hassan.

The woman got angry when the conductor stopped the bus and allegedly hit him with her footwear. When the conductor started recording the incident, she snatched his cellphone. Abusing him in foul language, she smashed the cellphone to the ground before getting out of the bus.

Meanwhile, some KSRTC staff, who rushed to the spot, took the woman to task. Those travelling in the bus also condemned her behaviour and supported the conductor.

The woman finally agreed to give a new phone to the conductor when some policemen arrived at the spot. She immediately telephoned her husband, who rushed to the spot with the new phone.

He apologised to the conductor for his wife’s act and gave him the new phone in the presence of the KSRTC staff, police and passengers.