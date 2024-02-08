Youth stabbed over wheelie in in Shikaripura, BJP protests

SHIVAMOGGA: A youth was allegedly stabbed by two suspects in Shikaripura on Tuesday evening, when he advised one of them not to pop wheelies in a residential area. Both the victim and accused belong to different religions, and the BJP, led by MP BY Raghavendra, staged a protest in front of the Shikaripura police station on Wednesday.

The police said that three teams were formed, and two accused, namely Mubarak and Zeeshan, have been arrested. Susheel, who works as a computer operator in a college, was allegedly stabbed by four accused at Doddapete. When one of the accused was popping a wheelie, Susheel questioned him, and asked him not to do it. The accused went away and came back with his friends and allegedly attacked Susheel. The police said that the youth has been treated at a private hospital in Shivamogga, and is out of danger.

Meanwhile, Raghavendra alleged that youths from the minority community were indulging in crime, assuming that the government would protect them. “Susheel asked the youths not to pop wheelies in a residential area. But the youths stabbed him. Some people from the minority community are of the view that they can do whatever they want, since the Congress is in power. The government should take action against the accused,” he demanded.