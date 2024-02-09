Bhadra emerges at KG HALLI after tunnelling for 1185.8m

BENGALURU: After tunnelling for 356 days, Bengaluru Metro’s Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Bhadra’ emerged at the ground level at 6.08pm on Thursday.

The breakthrough was meant to happen in the morning but was delayed twice, and finally took place by evening so that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who was in Delhi for a protest on Wednesday, could witness the event.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on the challenges encountered, chief engineer of this underground stretch Dayanand Shetty said, “The uneven geology of having a mixture of hard rock and soil definitely played a role in delaying the tunnelling process. This caused enormous wear and tear of the TBM. We have had a total of 106 interventions on the cutter head of the machine.”

Interventions refer to stoppages whenever the cutter discs suffer damage and need to be replaced. “We have 42 cutter discs carrying out the drilling job. Whenever the damage suffered crosses a certain limit, we need to stop the tunnelling, carry out repairs and restart them all over again.

Sometimes, it gets rectified in a day, but sometimes it takes even a week to be set right,” Shetty explained. In Bhadra’s case, drilling had to be stopped 106 times.

With no alert about an abandoned well inside a house along the route, work had to be stopped for a week as the machine caved in while passing through this area, he explained.

The entire route had a total of 24 borewells and 15 wells, Shetty explained. BMRCL compensates families whose wells had to be destroyed for the project work.