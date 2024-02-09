Bhadra emerges at KG HALLI after tunnelling for 1185.8m

BENGALURU: After tunnelling for 356 days, Bengaluru Metro’s Tunnel Boring Machine ‘Bhadra’ emerged at the ground level at 6.08pm on Thursday.
The breakthrough was meant to happen in the morning but was delayed twice, and finally took place by evening so that Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who was in Delhi for a protest on Wednesday, could witness the event.
Speaking to The New Indian Express on the challenges encountered, chief engineer of this underground stretch Dayanand Shetty said, “The uneven geology of having a mixture of hard rock and soil definitely played a role in delaying the tunnelling process. This caused enormous wear and tear of the TBM. We have had a total of 106 interventions on the cutter head of the machine.”
Interventions refer to stoppages whenever the cutter discs suffer damage and need to be replaced. “We have 42 cutter discs carrying out the drilling job. Whenever the damage suffered crosses a certain limit, we need to stop the tunnelling, carry out repairs and restart them all over again.
Sometimes, it gets rectified in a day, but sometimes it takes even a week to be set right,” Shetty explained. In Bhadra’s case, drilling had to be stopped 106 times.
With no alert about an abandoned well inside a house along the route, work had to be stopped for a week as the machine caved in while passing through this area, he explained.
The entire route had a total of 24 borewells and 15 wells, Shetty explained. BMRCL compensates families whose wells had to be destroyed for the project work.
TBM BHADRA OMPLETES SECOND RUN
Feb 8: Second leg breakthrough at KG Halli
Tunnelled route: Venkateshpura to KG Halli
1185.8 m: Distance covered
Feb 16, 2023: Begins tunnelling work
1066.8 metres: First leg tunnelled
Contractor: ITD Ltd
ON THE PINK LINE
Underground corridor of R6 line or Pink Line: 13.76km Dairy Circle (South Ramp) to Nagawara
20.99km: Total tunnelling length
91% Tunnelling completed
7 of 9 TBMs carried out job
TBMs still drilling: ‘Bhadra’ and ‘Tunga’ along same route
August 2024: Tunnelling deadline
12 UG corridor stations
75% Work on stations done
2025: Reach-6 line commissioning deadline
THIRD LEG TO START ON APRIL 7
Venkateshpura to Shadi Mahal shaft
To start from KG Halli on April 7
Reach 6 line: 21.26km, Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara