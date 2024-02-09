F&B industry in Bengaluru cries foul over dry Valentine’s Day

BENGALURU: The food and beverage (F&B) industry in Bengaluru has reacted strongly against the ban order on alcohol on February 14, which happens to be Valentine’s Day stating they would lose 10-15% of this month’s business.

The City Police Commissioner, in his order dated February 6, has banned the sale of alcohol from 5 pm on February 14 to midnight on February 16 in the wake of the Legislative Council byelection to the Bangalore Teachers’ Constituency which is scheduled on February 16.

Chapter head of the National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI), Bengaluru, and founder of popular neighbourhood pub - 1522 - Chethan Hegde told TNIE that the closure on Valentine’s Day is going to eat into their business and dampen the spirit of people. “It is a very busy night for the F&B industry and we prepare for it months in advance.

People also look forward to Valentine’s Day and book tables much ahead. All that business will be lost besides we will have to forgo the money spent on curating the evening,” said Hegde. He added that taxes on alcohol in Karnataka are much higher than many other states and this has already created a dent in the business.

Calling the ban on the sale of alcohol on Valentine’s Day “unreasonable,” joint secretary, NRAI, Bengaluru chapter and owner of Watson’s – a popular chain of bars -- Amit Roy said such “knee jerk reactions help no one. From people to the industry and the government. Everyone feels the pinch. We have planned much ahead for the night with DJs, special menus, events, etc. All that will have to be folded up now.”

“This will be the first time that there will be a ban on the sale of alcohol on Valentine’s Day. Bengaluru is a young city and people like to celebrate it in a big way,” said Naren Beliappa of Leisure Entertainment. “The government is well aware of the revenue that they get from the F&B industry and need to wake up to the losses that the industry incurs,” he added.