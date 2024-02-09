INSAT-3DS mission to be launched on Feb 17

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday announced that it will launch GSLV- F14/ INSAT-3DS mission on February 17.

ISRO took to X to announce that its 16th mission will be launched from Sriharikotta at 5.30pm. The meteorological satellite will be deployed in the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

In a statement, ISRO researchers stated that the primary aim of the satellite is to monitor the earth’s surface and carry out oceanic observations and its environment in various spectral channels that are of meteorological importance. It also provides details of various meteorological parameters of the atmosphere. The satellite also helps in search and rescue operations.

Information provided by the satellite will be used by various departments of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, including the IMD, National Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, National Institute of Ocean Technology, and the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services. INSAT-3DS is a follow-on mission of the Gen-3 meteorological satellite from geostationary orbit.