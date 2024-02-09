Shisha cafe owners to question ban on hookah in HC

BENGALURU: A day after the State government imposed a ban on hookah with immediate effect, owners of hookah cafes in Bengaluru and across the state have decided to contest the ban in the High Court.

Representatives of the Shisha Cafes and Restaurants Association said the ban is not justifiable as they are operating after obtaining all necessary licences. They further stated that ‘nicotine’ is present in all cigarette products and imposing a ban on hookahs alone, citing they contain nicotine, is not fair. There are over 15,000 people employed in hookah cafes and we will be filing a petition in the HC, they said.

“Despite having all the mandatory licences, why are hookah cafes banned? If they have imposed a ban just because of the presence of nicotine in hookah, then they should ban cigarettes which also have nicotine,” said Adam Khan, vice-president of the association.

People are consuming cigarettes and alcohol, despite statutory warnings. Hookah should also be permitted for those who wish to consume the same. Besides, hookah is legal in the US and Dubai, he added.

“There are more than 600 hookah bars across the state. After the fire at Mudpipe Cafe in October last, hookah cafes in the city and state have not been permitted to function. There are more than 15,000 people in Bengaluru whose lives depend on the cafes. Being banned from serving hookah for the past three months, we have been unable to pay rent and salaries of the staff.