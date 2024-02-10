Early summer is here! Bengaluru hotter by 1.20 Celsius

BENGALURU: The mercury levels are rising gradually and officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have forecast that temperatures will rise 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal in the coming days.

As per IMD records, compared to February last, Bengaluru is now hotter by 1.2 degrees Celsius. Most parts of Karnataka are now warmer by 2-2.5 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Bengaluru and many tier-2 cities vary. The difference in temperatures ranges by 1-2 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in Kalaburagi and Ballari districts have increased by 2.5-3 degrees Celsius.

While Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 33.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, it was 34.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Kalaburagi recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius on Friday.

“Early summer is already here. In the past three days, temperatures increased by 2 degrees Celsius. People feel discomfort because the morning temperatures are between 13.8 and 17 degrees Celsius, which then in a short span of time rises to 33-34 degrees Celsius,” IMD scientist A Prasad told TNIE.

Prasad said in Bengaluru, the early morning temperature will be around 17 degrees Celsius and it rises suddenly by 9-10 am. The mercury rises sharply in a short span of time without humidity. However, the coming days will see a declining trend.