If BJP proves my charges false, I’ll quit politics: Siddaramaiah

DAVANAGERE/CHITRADURGA: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he will quit politics if his statements on lack of distribution of grants (tax devolution) and injustice meted out to Karnataka by the central government turn out to be false.

Talking to media persons at Rajanahalli village of Davanagere district, the CM, who was attending the Valmiki Jayanti programme, asked the media whether he should keep quiet like former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

“Should I nod my head like BJP leaders? Should I keep quiet, suffering all the injustice? Is it not right to protest when injustice is meted out to Karnataka? Yediyurappa didn’t protest. I cannot be like that,” he said.

“For every Rs 100 paid to the Centre as taxes, we are getting only Rs 13. Karnataka stands second in collection of taxes in the country, but we are not paid our share. If BJP proves my statements are false, I will quit politics,” he said.

“This year, Karnataka is giving Rs 4.36 lakh crore as taxes. We are getting just Rs 50,257 crore. The rest is retained by the Centre. When we are given a raw deal, shouldn’t we protest,” he asked. He said the Centre has not released grants for many programmes.

But BJP leaders, including former CMs Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka and BJP state president BY Vijayendra, are not ready to speak to prime minister Narendra Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Instead, they are giving useless speeches,” he criticised.

On the drought situation, he said the state is facing a drinking water crisis. “We are committed to providing fodder for cattle. Rs 860 crore is lying in the accounts of all deputy commissioners. Every district is allocated Rs 25-30 crore for addressing drinking water and fodder problems. All DCs and zilla panchayat chief executive officers have been directed to take steps to prevent migration of labourers because of drought,” he added.