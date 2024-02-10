JDS seeks six LS seats from BJP, says G T Devegowda

HUBBALLI: JDS core committee chairman G T Devegowda said here on Friday that the party is aiming to contest from six Lok Sabha seats, while leaving the rest to its alliance partner BJP. Party members, however, have given party patriarch HD Deve Gowda and party state president HD Kumaraswamy to decide on sharing of seats with BJP, he added.

The intention of the coalition is to win all the 28 Lok Sabha seats from the state and to defeat an autocratic Congress government and teach a lesson to insolent Congress leaders. Development has come to a standstill, while no funds have been released for irrigation projects. He, however, did not predict any change in power after the parliament elections.

On AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge becoming prime ministerial candidate for the I.N.D.I.A bloc, he said Kharge is an able leader and JDS will be happy if a leader from the state gets the position. But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has already negated him by projecting Rahul Gandhi as PM. He has always acted against Dalits and he did injustice to G Parameshwar too, he added.