Kalasa-Banduri project faces another hurdle

BELAGAVI: In a major setback to Karnataka in its ongoing attempts to implement the Kalasa-Banduri water diversion project, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has rejected the demand of the Karnataka government for the diversion of 26.96 hectares of forest land for the implementation of the project.

This decision was made during the 77th meeting of the permanent committee of the authority chaired by Bhupendra Yadav, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, held recently. A comprehensive discussion was held regarding the project’s implementation and its impact during the meeting.

As per Section 38 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, the permanent committee is empowered to make decisions on proposals submitted by the authority. The proposal was submitted by the Karnataka government to the NTCA for approval.

The proposal also included the need for the approval of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for the use of 26.96 hectares of forest land required for the project. The proposal was also submitted to the Ministry for approval, according to sources.