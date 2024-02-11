9 BJP leaders booked for protesting with cows in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Nine BJP leaders have been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for bringing six cows to Freedom Park during the protest against the Congress State Government claiming it to be ‘anti-cow’. When the police were taking all the protesters under preventive custody and putting them in BMTC buses, the latter alleged to have tried to push the cows inside the buses wanting the animals to accompany them to police stations.

The police claim that they had a tough time rescuing the cows from getting pushed inside the small doors of the buses. The police further claimed that the cows, which were in a state of panic due to several other protests inside the Freedom Park and the usage of loudspeakers, tried to run in different directions.

The complaint has been filed by Prashanth, police sub-inspector, attached to the Upparpet police station. The complaint has been filed against P Rajeev, Patil Nadahalli, Harish, Sapthagiri Gowda, and five others.

“Despite permission being given to hold protests at the Freedom Park, it is illegal to bring animals for the protest. The six cows were treated inhumanely by the protesters. Even the owners of these cattle will be booked. Even though the punishment is just in the form of a fine amount, the case has been booked so that animals will not be brought for any protests henceforth,” said the police.

The BJP leaders on Tuesday had staged a protest with the six cows accusing the Congress State Government of being ‘anti-cow’ with banners that the government was not in favour of livestock. They also alleged that due to less number of veterinary hospitals in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts milk production has come down. They had also threatened to lay siege to Vidhana Soudha with cows.

The Upparpet police have registered a case and are further investigating.