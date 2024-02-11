Amit Shah may discuss coordination panel in BJP core committee meeting in Mysuru

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Mysuru on Sunday, where he will take part in the BJP core committee meeting, will be crucial for the BJP-JDS alliance’s plans, as he is likely to discuss the conversion of JDS votes in favour of BJP candidates, and vice versa in the four Lok Sabha seats of the old Mysuru region. Setting up a coordination committee to that effect by including leaders from both the parties would be discussed.

Former CMs, the BJP state president, and past president among other senior leaders, will take part in the core committee meeting, wherein Shah may review the progress made in terms of the Centre’s flagship programmes, especially the ‘Viksit Bharat’, according to BJP sources.

Though the BJP has its MPs in Mysuru-Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, the party suffered a drubbing in the Assembly polls. Hence, the probable candidates for these two constituencies would be discussed. In Mysuru-Kodagu, the party has lagged behind in organisation, as it could win only one Assembly seat.

Interestingly, the names of the scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, and the sculptor of Ram Lalla statue installed in Ayodhya, Arun Yogiraj, are making rounds for the LS constituency. “... which is why sitting MP Pratap Simha met the former PM HD Deve Gowda and sought the latter’s blessings in order to continue as the BJP-JDS alliance candidate,” a BJP leader remarked.

Shah is also likely to attend a meeting of the leaders from Mysuru cluster, including Hassan and Mandya, where JDS is seeking BJP votes to be converted in favour of JDS candidates. The sitting MPs, MLAs and former MLAs will attend the meeting. The political future of Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh would also be decided at the core committee meeting. The JDS is particular about taking the Mandya seat and BJP state president BY Vijayendra on Friday said that a clearer picture will emerge after Shah’s meeting.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife whether JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy would meet Shah. “It is not confirmed officially, but they may meet privately and hold discussions, including on Kumaraswamy contesting the LS polls either from Mandya or Bengaluru Rural, as it will help the BJP-JDS alliance candidates in the neighbouring LS seats,” a source said.