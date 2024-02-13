BJP-JDS using agencies against me, says DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar alleged that the BJP and JDS leaders have been conspiring to nail him, by making use of Central agencies, the CBI and ED.

“They are involved in a big conspiracy against me and I know what they have been doing with the CBI and ED. I will reveal all this at an appropriate time,” he stated, addressing a function marking the launch of new KSRTC buses in Ramanagara.

He was replying to BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, who had stated that Shivakumar would be sent to jail.

“Many people have talked about sending me to jail. He (Eshwarappa) too has spoken, and so have some leaders from our district. I am ready for anything. There is a big conspiracy,” he added.

Shivakumar dared to take on the BJP-JDS alliance, as they had targeted his younger brother and Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh. He claimed that Suresh had developed his constituency very well.

“In the past (during the 2013 bypolls) too, the JDS and BJP unitedly fielded Anitha Kumaraswamy against Suresh. Let them do some politics,” he remarked.

Among the 28 MPs of the state, no other Parliamentarian has done what Suresh has in terms of providing drinking water, getting forest land granted to the poor, filling lakes, and allotment of land, he claimed, asking what the contributions of BJP-JDS leaders were towards their constituencies.

Replying to Kumaraswamy’s statement that nobody can prevent Narendra Modi from becoming Prime Minister, Shivakumar said, “Remember what all Kumaraswamy had said (about BJP) earlier. HD Deve Gowda himself had said that he would leave the country if he (Modi) became the PM.”