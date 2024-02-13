BJP terms Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address a ‘bundle of lies’

BENGALURU: Opposition BJP leaders termed Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s address to the joint sitting of the state legislature as disappointing and without any direction. Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai called the governor’s speech “a bundle of lies”.

Bommai said he had never heard such a lackluster speech before. The speech did not mention any of the achievements of the present government and the works of the previous BJP government had been shown as the achievements of the Congress government, he said.

The Jal Jeevan Mission, houses for the poor, and the Jayadeva Hospital, which had been achievements of the BJP government, had been shown as their (Congress) contribution, the former CM said. “The government claimed to have spent Rs 10,000 crore on irrigation schemes in the last eight months and they must share details of the money spent on every scheme,” he said, adding that the drought relief money has not been released and they said the money was in the DCs’ account. The governor has been made to utter lies, Bommai alleged. BJP state president BY Vijayendra said the governor’s speech was boring and full of lies.

‘No development’

“It is clear from the governor’s speech that since the Congress came to power, it has only been revolving around the guarantee schemes and no development works were taken up,” he said. The government is confused, as it (the government) failed to implement the guarantee schemes effectively and has not been able to take up development works, he added.

Opposition Leader in the Assembly R Ashoka alleged that the state government made the governor lie and tried to project the BJP government’s work as its achievements.

Ashoka said that Kannada activists are sent to jail, SCP/TSP (Scheduled Castes Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan) funds are diverted, and contractors have made “40 per cent commission” allegations against the government.

Gehlot gives speech on growth of Kannada in Hindi, gets criticised on social media

Bengaluru: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s, who addressed the joint session of the state legislature on Monday, made his speech in Hindi. This was criticised by many, including some netizens on social media. Interestingly, in his speech, the Governor stressed on the survival and growth of the Kannada language and called it a matter of life and death. “My government is committed to preserving and developing our mother tongue,” he stated. Addressing legislators from both Houses, the governor said the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Act, 2022, is framed for holistic development of Kannada, and it will be implemented shortly. He also mentioned that they have decided to bring a law that will mandate all commercial establishments in the state to ensure that 60 per cent of their name-plates are in Kannada. The government has also taken steps to implement the same, he said.