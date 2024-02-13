CM Siddaramaiah slams MP govt, Centre for arrest of Karnataka farmers heading to Delhi

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed the Madhya Pradesh police for arresting farmers from Karnataka at the Bhopal Railway Station on Sunday night, while they were on their way to New Delhi to take part in the farmers’ protest.

The CM said the farmers’ struggle cannot be suppressed by arrests and threats. Members of farmers’ associations in Karnataka condemned the Madhya Pradesh police action too.

Siddaramaiah said the arrest of the farmers, who hail from Hubballi, by the Madhya Pradesh government, as they were heading to a protest in New Delhi on Tuesday, is highly condemnable. “I demand that the Madhya Pradesh government immediately release all the farmers from our state, who have been arrested, and allow them to participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi (on Tuesday),” the CM stated.

Siddaramaiah claimed that although it was the government of Madhya Pradesh that had made the arrests, it was the Union Government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was behind the move.

By arresting and intimidating the farmers, their struggle cannot be suppressed. Such repression might only lead more farmers to take to the streets. “If the Centre truly cares about peace and order, it should immediately meet the demands of the farmers and resolve the issue, rather than repressing and brutalising them to silence,” the CM stated.

Whether it is at the Centre or in the states, whenever BJP comes to power, history bears witness that their first act of aggression is against the farmers, he alleged, adding that the first time the BJP came to power in Karnataka, farmers asking for fertiliser were ruthlessly shot down by the government led by BS Yediyurappa.